Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

FLO traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $24.25. 840,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,647,000 after buying an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after buying an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after buying an additional 931,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after buying an additional 840,649 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

