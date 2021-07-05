Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report $28.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.45 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $25.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $112.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.49 million to $114.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $107.97 million, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $110.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

HBCP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. 395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.