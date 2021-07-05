Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. Hubbell posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.26. 127,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.92. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $122.34 and a 1-year high of $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

