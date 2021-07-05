Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Post $1.20 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.48 million.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,063. The company has a market cap of $401.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.49. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

