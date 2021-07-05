Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Hold

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 248,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after buying an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,323,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.