Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Hold

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of POR opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,094,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 269.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 138,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $24,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

