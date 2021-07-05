Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Hold

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander started coverage on Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vitru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $400.06 million and a P/E ratio of 33.37. Vitru has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitru by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitru by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitru by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

