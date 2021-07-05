Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 177,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

