Zacks Investment Research Lowers Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Get Symrise alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYIEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Symrise from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symrise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.81. Symrise has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Symrise’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Symrise (SYIEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.