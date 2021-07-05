Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.84.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Afya has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.19.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Afya by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Afya by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Afya during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,001,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

