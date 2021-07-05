Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Buy

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

