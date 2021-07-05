Zcoin (XZC) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,114.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,239.07 or 0.06563381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.94 or 0.01506505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00409562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00160875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.58 or 0.00640716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00423793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.63 or 0.00333079 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

