Zebi Token Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.72 million and $48,558.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00168387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,553.84 or 0.99793854 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,028,013,374 coins and its circulating supply is 760,167,694 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

