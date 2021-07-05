Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 11,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 82,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $539.94 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $541.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

