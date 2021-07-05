Zenswap Network Token Trading Up 690.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 674.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $259,134.61 and $103.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 690.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.56 or 0.00814397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.51 or 0.08045915 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars.

