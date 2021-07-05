Zilla 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,398.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $277,060.27 and $3,398.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.92 or 0.00921947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.06 or 0.08167589 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

