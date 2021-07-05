Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Short Interest Update

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,304,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,301 shares of company stock valued at $79,750,576 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $388.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 134.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.83. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.