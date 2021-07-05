Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.65.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ ZS opened at $214.78 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,228,072. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 118.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Zscaler by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 19.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 381.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.