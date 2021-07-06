$0.20 EPS Expected for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.27. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.75. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.