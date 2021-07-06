$0.20 EPS Expected for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.27. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.75. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

