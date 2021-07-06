-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.13). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.83.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $404,806. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 118,456 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

