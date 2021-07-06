$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 243.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

