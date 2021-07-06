-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.51). Warrior Met Coal posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after buying an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 294,516 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 554,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,944. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.