-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

ALPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,783. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $208.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,119. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,867,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.