-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

ALPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,783. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $208.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,119. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,867,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.