$0.30 EPS Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. 44,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,192. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

