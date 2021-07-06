$0.33 EPS Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of TSEM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 385,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $14,610,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 74.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 50.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 153,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

