$0.44 EPS Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.41. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

BSET traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,749. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $251.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

