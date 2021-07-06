$0.45 EPS Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.49. Teradata reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.99. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.