$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -697.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 59.6% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 244,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 91,369 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 68,533 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 391,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.