$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSH. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,314. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,429,000 after buying an additional 2,393,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,007,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,425 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $7,583,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 302,911 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.