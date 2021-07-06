-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

NYSE:GOL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. 1,654,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,727. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

