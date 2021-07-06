$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 264,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $201.48 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.94. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

