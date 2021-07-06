$1.34 EPS Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

