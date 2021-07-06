$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Autoliv reported earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 202.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of ALV traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $108.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

