1,000,000 Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Bought by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HERAU. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERAU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 36,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,289. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

