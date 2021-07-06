1,000,000 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Purchased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,210,000. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.06% of SVF Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVF Investment stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,127. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

