$104.45 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce sales of $104.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $45.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $402.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $408.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $474.65 million, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $478.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million.

PVAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 10,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,861. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.