10,645 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 25.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 90.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 124,164 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $83,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,837 shares in the company, valued at $60,829,829.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,535 shares of company stock worth $615,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

