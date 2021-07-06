11,247 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 136.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 344.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 111,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 86,122 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 369.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alkermes by 64.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after purchasing an additional 838,832 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

