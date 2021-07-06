11,505 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 139,270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 153,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,711 shares of company stock worth $1,212,926. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

