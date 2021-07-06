11,599 Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,956 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 133.3% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 66,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,256,000 after buying an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 253.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 378,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 271,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,699,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,117,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

STL opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STL. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

