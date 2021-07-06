15,555 Shares in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Purchased by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,509,000 after purchasing an additional 806,533 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $8,298,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. 10,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 167.77, a PEG ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

