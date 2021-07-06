16,274 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

