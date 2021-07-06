$17.13 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report sales of $17.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $19.30 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $7.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $74.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $83.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.23 million, with estimates ranging from $103.70 million to $152.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%.

ADMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,187. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $193.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

