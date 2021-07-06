1,700 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

