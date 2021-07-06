175,000 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Bought by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,920,000. Carvana makes up 1.2% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Carvana by 184.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 74.6% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after buying an additional 114,380 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $74,698,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $18,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,396,303 shares of company stock worth $385,775,314. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.49. 25,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.93. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of -153.99 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

