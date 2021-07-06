17,593 Shares in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,057 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $4,381,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $2,781,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of TEO opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $932.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

