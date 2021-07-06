1,898,117 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Bought by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,898,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,050,000. eHealth comprises about 2.9% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Starboard Value LP owned 7.27% of eHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 117.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 57.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 261,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in eHealth during the first quarter worth $3,712,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,562. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.68.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.