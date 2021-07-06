1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIBS. Bank of America began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1stdibs.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

