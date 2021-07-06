20,100 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,090,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB traded down $11.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $553.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,464 shares of company stock worth $5,474,109 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.