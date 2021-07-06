210 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $252.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $260.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.